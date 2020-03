Wordwide Minute 2020

This was my post for this year's WWM. I was stuck at home, not because of coronavirus but doing homework. So I popped out in the garden to take my shot. It was a beautiful, sunny autumn day (but a bit different from last year when I was on Waiheke Island). The web was on our lime tree which created lovely bokeh.



(Turns out the time on my camera is 30 seconds slower than my watch!)