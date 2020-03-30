Previous
Next
Hair Stylist by nickspicsnz
145 / 365

Hair Stylist

This week for our Diploma we have to take a photo in the style of Irving Penn, Richard Avedon or Annie Liebovitz. All amazing photographers but for my first attempt I've tried to emulate Irving Penn's Small Trades images. Can't quite get the "grubby" look, particularly on the skin.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Great image.. 👍
March 30th, 2020  
Dianne
You have done really well - lucky you had a subject available!
March 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Your model is very good and has the right 'non' attitude! Being rather beautiful helps too. This is a difficult challenge knowing Liebovitz!
March 30th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I don't know Irving Penn or the others you mention - will have to go and google! I like the image. Looks like something from a magazine.
March 30th, 2020  
Nick ace
@julzmaioro Thanks Julz.
@dide Thanks Dianne. As soon as I started researching Irving Penn and saw his Small Trades series I thought of using Georgina so got her to bring her kit home when we went into lockdown.
@maggiemae Thanks Maggie. You're right, Leibovitz would be quite challenging. Luckily I get to pick one of the three to try and emulate.
March 30th, 2020  
Nick ace
@casablanca Thanks. Funnily enough Irving Penn was a magazine photographer :-)
March 30th, 2020  
Brigette ace
this is gorgeous Nick - I like the sepia tones
March 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise