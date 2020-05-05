Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
152 / 365
Jumping on the Bandwagon
I've been intrigued by the twirl photos I've seen on people's projects, so I thought I'd have a play around myself today.
I had a quick search on Youtube and tried two different techniques. They got more or less the same effect but this one was the easiest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8T3_Ew0wqU&feature=youtu.be
5th May 2020
5th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2251
photos
110
followers
161
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Latest from all albums
150
121
151
122
78
79
125
152
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
twirl
,
may20nz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close