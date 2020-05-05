Previous
Jumping on the Bandwagon by nickspicsnz
152 / 365

I've been intrigued by the twirl photos I've seen on people's projects, so I thought I'd have a play around myself today.

I had a quick search on Youtube and tried two different techniques. They got more or less the same effect but this one was the easiest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8T3_Ew0wqU&feature=youtu.be
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Photo Details

