Previous
Next
Hunting by nickspicsnz
156 / 365

Hunting

I spotted this hawk chasing a flock of birds as we drove by and managed to get a couple of quick shots. They were quite far away so it's not the best photo but I thought it was interesting nonetheless.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Those poor birds must be having a heart attack! Just the other day I saw the opposite... As many crows were chasing a hawk and kept snipping at him! I didn't have my camera, but it was wuite a sight, as is this!
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise