Hunting
I spotted this hawk chasing a flock of birds as we drove by and managed to get a couple of quick shots. They were quite far away so it's not the best photo but I thought it was interesting nonetheless.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2275
photos
112
followers
176
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second Album
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th May 2020 1:08pm
Tags
trees
,
hunting
,
cows
,
hawk
,
may20nz
Louise & Ken
ace
Those poor birds must be having a heart attack! Just the other day I saw the opposite... As many crows were chasing a hawk and kept snipping at him! I didn't have my camera, but it was wuite a sight, as is this!
May 21st, 2020
