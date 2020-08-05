Previous
Foggy Morning by nickspicsnz
Foggy Morning

Really foggy as hubby drove me to Waikato Hospital for an appointment.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Nick

Jenn ace
Very cool. Kinda spooky.
August 8th, 2020  
Dianne
Beautiful image.
August 8th, 2020  
Chris ace
Really moody capture.
August 8th, 2020  
Sue ace
An impressive moody shot
August 8th, 2020  
