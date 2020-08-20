Sign up
179 / 365
Hanging by a Thread
Stuck in a web thread.
I won a second-hand macro lens in an online auction. I was excited to get out and try it but definitely need more practice and would benefit from using it on a tripod!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Album
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th August 2020 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
wing
,
aug20nz
