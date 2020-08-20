Previous
Hanging by a Thread by nickspicsnz
Hanging by a Thread

Stuck in a web thread.

I won a second-hand macro lens in an online auction. I was excited to get out and try it but definitely need more practice and would benefit from using it on a tripod!
Nick

Photo Details

