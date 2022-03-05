Previous
Piwakawaka/Fantail Visiting by nickspicsnz
Piwakawaka/Fantail Visiting

We've had our kitchen window open this week and a Fantail that visits our garden every day has been flying in, having a curious look around and then flying back out again.
