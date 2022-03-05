Sign up
235 / 365
Piwakawaka/Fantail Visiting
We've had our kitchen window open this week and a Fantail that visits our garden every day has been flying in, having a curious look around and then flying back out again.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
2519
2520
2521
2522
233
234
235
236
Tags
kitchen
,
bird
,
fantail
,
piwakawaka
,
mar22nz
kali
ace
cute
March 6th, 2022
