Top End by nickspicsnz
248 / 365

Top End

This is the top that goes with the giraffe legs I posted the other day. His expression made me laugh.

I used PS to take out loads of branches that he'd been fed and he had his head in amongst.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Nick

Susan Wakely ace
What a great expression.
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is such a funny timing . love it!
April 4th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Fantastic! Just look at that face.
April 4th, 2022  
