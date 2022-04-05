Sign up
248 / 365
Top End
This is the top that goes with the giraffe legs I posted the other day. His expression made me laugh.
I used PS to take out loads of branches that he'd been fed and he had his head in amongst.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
3
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3124
photos
162
followers
182
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
giraffe
,
zoo
,
apr22nz
,
ac_chritchley
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great expression.
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is such a funny timing . love it!
April 4th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Fantastic! Just look at that face.
April 4th, 2022
