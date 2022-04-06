Sign up
249 / 365
Comfortable Up There?
This chimp seemed quite happy sat on the top of this pole but it looked pretty uncomfy to me!
Thanks so much for all the great comments and favs on my other zoo animal shots. :)
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Tags
b&w
,
zoo
,
chimpanzee
,
apr22nz
