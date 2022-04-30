365 Calendar View

My 30 Shots calendar view for April. It's the first time I've participated in this challenge. I probably took a few liberties and pushed the boundaries of the challenge a bit far with my "one" subject being the whole of Hamilton Zoo and all the shots being taken on the same day.
Many thanks to everyone who has had to put up with my endless animal photos this month, and to those who have provided support, comments and favs. It's been really encouraging - thank you.
And thanks to @northy for hosting 30 Shots, One Subject this year.