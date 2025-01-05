ICM Tree base images

I did basic edits of the Raw photos in LR and then took the three through to PS. The first photo on the left is the base and then the other two are overlaid at 50% opacity each, with the trunks and shadow lined up over the first one. I had to mask out some edges where the photos didn't overlap 100% and I also masked out the water trough in the second two because they didn't overlap either. Finally, I made some adjustments to the hue, vibrancy, saturation, contrast, etc. to get a finished image that appealed to me.