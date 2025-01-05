Previous
ICM Tree base images by nickspicsnz
283 / 365

ICM Tree base images

These are the three photos I combined in Photoshop to make the one ICM image in my main album: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365/2025-01-05.

I did basic edits of the Raw photos in LR and then took the three through to PS. The first photo on the left is the base and then the other two are overlaid at 50% opacity each, with the trunks and shadow lined up over the first one. I had to mask out some edges where the photos didn't overlap 100% and I also masked out the water trough in the second two because they didn't overlap either. Finally, I made some adjustments to the hue, vibrancy, saturation, contrast, etc. to get a finished image that appealed to me.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Carole G ace
WOW, this is awesome, Nick. Would be a great entry for the Nelson triptych salon
January 27th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool.
January 27th, 2025  
