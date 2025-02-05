Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
Water Dragon Close Up
This is from a day at Auckland Zoo. I loved the colour of the eye so couldn't bear to turn this one into b&w for FOR.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
lizard
,
water_dragon
,
auckland_zoo
,
feb25nz
