My Husband Jinx'd Us by nickspicsnz
After weeks of hot, sunny weather my husband took his bike to work. First time he's done that for over a year. So it's his fault (of course!) that we had a torrential rainstorm with thunder and lightning. And, naturally, it would happen the day after the "Puddle" challenge ended on 52 Frames! Can't knock it though because the low clouds in the hills and light at the end of the day, when I was driving home from work, were beautiful. This is taken through the windscreen of my car just as I pulled out of the car park at work. P.S. My husband got absolutely soaked when he was cycling home and he showed me his GoPro footage of the almost river he had to cycle through on the road.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Nick

Casablanca ace
Soggy on a bike! Always a challenge. Lovely rainbow
February 11th, 2025  
