291 / 365
Alcove without textures
Here's the same shot as the one in my main album but without any textures so you can see what it looks like. I have adjusted the white balance to make it whiter because it's quite creamy coloured.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
flowers
jug
alcove
jan26nz
Sarah Bremner
Oh what a wonderful photo. I adore these colours and the composition is perfect 🥰
January 11th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
They are both lovely. This one looks like the wall has been recently whitewashed! Beautiful.
January 11th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful image.
January 11th, 2026
