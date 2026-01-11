Previous
Alcove without textures by nickspicsnz
Alcove without textures

Here's the same shot as the one in my main album but without any textures so you can see what it looks like. I have adjusted the white balance to make it whiter because it's quite creamy coloured.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Oh what a wonderful photo. I adore these colours and the composition is perfect 🥰
January 11th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
They are both lovely. This one looks like the wall has been recently whitewashed! Beautiful.
January 11th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image.
January 11th, 2026  
