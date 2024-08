Mercruiser 350 Refresh/Repower

We removed this 350 smallblock in running condition from one boat, to place in another. The boat which this engine came from, received a brand new 383 stroker, for a bit of extra fun. Over the past few days, I cleaned this engine, replaced the starter, the fuel module, cleaned the fuel injectors and rails/lines, redid a few electrical connections and cooling hoses, and put it back together! Tomorrow, we will run it on the stand to make sure it’s ready to go and then install it in the other boat.