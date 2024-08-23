T-Craft Engine Install & Rig

This is an old T-Craft open deck, flat-bottom boat that a customer restored and converted from an inboard configuration to an outboard-ready boat. We have been rigging it with all of the running gear, ie. Mercury Verado 275, digital throttle and shift, SmartCraft system, and power steering, etc. It will be a very cool boat; super wide for its length, great for fishing and crabbing, and any other work thrown its way, especially with its modern functionality.



PS. I know I am a few days behind uploading, but will be catching up!