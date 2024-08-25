Previous
Navigation Lighting Issue
Navigation Lighting Issue

Not every image is a glorious one, but I do manage to stop every day and take a picture of what I am doing. This shows what happens when wiring gets old, and is subject to excess moisture; malfunctions, shorts, etc.
25th August 2024

Nick Davidowski

@nickspotsnpics
