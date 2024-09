T-Craft Engine Install & Rig

With the battery locations chosen, I also decided upon the location for the battery cutoff switch. It is conveniently located in the top left corner, so the operator can simply open the console door, reach in, and turn the switch to their selected position. The red, positive cables running the left perimeter are routed from the starter on the engine, to the battery switch, and then to the batteries, so the supply of current can be stopped well before the engine or any other running gear.