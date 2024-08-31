Previous
Surface Restoration and Polishing by nickspotsnpics
Surface Restoration and Polishing

One other hobby of mine, which stemmed from an occupation I held during college, is surface restoration and polishing, as well as detailing-mostly marine. As a result, I am a neat freak when it comes to painted and fiberglass surfaces!
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Nick Davidowski

