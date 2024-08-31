Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Surface Restoration and Polishing
One other hobby of mine, which stemmed from an occupation I held during college, is surface restoration and polishing, as well as detailing-mostly marine. As a result, I am a neat freak when it comes to painted and fiberglass surfaces!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick Davidowski
@nickspotsnpics
12
photos
0
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st August 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close