Under the butterfly by nicolaeastwood
Photo 915

Under the butterfly

Was banished from my office while Not-so-Little-D had a video call with her tutor group at school. Sat in the sunshine and this little beauty arrived to enjoy some nectar.
Perfectly fitting for March20words - under
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Nicola Eastwood

Nicola Eastwood

