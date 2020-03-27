Sign up
Photo 916
Bit of a drama day....
We had an oil delivery around lunchtime and shortly after I happened to walk past the oil tank and heard trickling - then realised I could smell oil.
Yes, a split in the tank - lots of running around grabbing buckets and a quick phone call later and a chap with a pump arrived to “evacuate the tank!”
Feel like I earned this tonight! It’s as close as I could get to the word for today which is kitchen!
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood

1073
photos
29
followers
17
following

910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
27th March 2020 7:52pm
Tags
glass
,
relax
,
bubbles
