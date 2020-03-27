Previous
Bit of a drama day.... by nicolaeastwood
Photo 916

Bit of a drama day....

We had an oil delivery around lunchtime and shortly after I happened to walk past the oil tank and heard trickling - then realised I could smell oil.

Yes, a split in the tank - lots of running around grabbing buckets and a quick phone call later and a chap with a pump arrived to “evacuate the tank!”

Feel like I earned this tonight! It’s as close as I could get to the word for today which is kitchen!

Nicola Eastwood

Photo Details

