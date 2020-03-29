So that’s what the noise was!

Heard a load crack and clatter this morning and we all jumped up and looked about.



Couldn’t see anything wrong at all - went out and had a good look round.



Several hours later our lovely neighbour phoned and asked if during the week he can park the cars and their camper van on our drive because “someone is coming to cut up the tree....” what tree?........ and then I looked in his garden......



It just missed him and we didn’t even spot it!



So much for looking out for your neighbours at the moment...... will do better in the coming days ahead!!



