So that’s what the noise was! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 918

So that’s what the noise was!

Heard a load crack and clatter this morning and we all jumped up and looked about.

Couldn’t see anything wrong at all - went out and had a good look round.

Several hours later our lovely neighbour phoned and asked if during the week he can park the cars and their camper van on our drive because “someone is coming to cut up the tree....” what tree?........ and then I looked in his garden......

It just missed him and we didn’t even spot it!

So much for looking out for your neighbours at the moment...... will do better in the coming days ahead!!

29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Nicola Eastwood

