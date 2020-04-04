Previous
Glorious!
Glorious!

What a day! Started with an online fitness session, then made some banana bread, and decided to clear the area around the old compost heap which has become a bit of a dumping ground!

Am thrilled now it looks so tidy - but I feel a bit broken!! Sore back and aching legs so ran a nice bath and jumped in, and straight back out again - no hot water!! 🙄
4th April 2020

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
