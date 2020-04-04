Sign up
Photo 924
Glorious!
What a day! Started with an online fitness session, then made some banana bread, and decided to clear the area around the old compost heap which has become a bit of a dumping ground!
Am thrilled now it looks so tidy - but I feel a bit broken!! Sore back and aching legs so ran a nice bath and jumped in, and straight back out again - no hot water!! 🙄
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
sky
blue
spring
blossom
well
plum
“stay
everyone”
