Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 925
Sanding!
My lovely comfy swing chair has been lacking a bit of TLC over the last couple of years - so I’ve been sanding it down today and during the week I shall give it a coat of danish oil.
Looking forward to a nice sit down in the sunshine when it’s done!
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
1081
photos
29
followers
17
following
253% complete
View this month »
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
5th April 2020 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
swing
,
wood
,
rough
,
sandpaper
,
“sore
,
arms!”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close