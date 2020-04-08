Sign up
Photo 928
The Zoom set up
Everyone wants to Zoom these days - I'm sure half of them could just be a phone call, but still. In order that the camera is pointing right up my nose I've rigged up just the right angles with a couple of massive reference books and a tea coaster!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th April 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
laptop
,
work
,
zoom
,
calls
,
social distancing
