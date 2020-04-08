Previous
The Zoom set up by nicolaeastwood
The Zoom set up

Everyone wants to Zoom these days - I'm sure half of them could just be a phone call, but still. In order that the camera is pointing right up my nose I've rigged up just the right angles with a couple of massive reference books and a tea coaster!
8th April 2020

Nicola Eastwood

