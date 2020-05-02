Sign up
Photo 952
Busy Bee Sandwich Wrap
Project two of my machine embroidery course!
Took me a while to get the machine to behave but we got there in the end!!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
Tags
busy
,
bees
,
#nomoreplastic
