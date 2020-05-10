Previous
Next
An extra bit of GCSE by nicolaeastwood
Photo 960

An extra bit of GCSE

.... more in the style of Andy Goldsworthy

So glad I cut all those twigs for kindling now!!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise