When going to school is literally the best thing! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 971

When going to school is literally the best thing!

We had to pick a book up from school - here is Not so Little D opening flouting the “no phones on view” rule knowing she won’t have her phone confiscated! 😊

We were a bit giddy to be out!

School looks beautiful! x
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Nicola Eastwood

