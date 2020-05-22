Previous
Ziggy ensures social distancing by nicolaeastwood
Photo 972

Ziggy ensures social distancing

Ziggy’s Daddy parked outside our house to go for a walk - we had a socially distant chat and Ziggy decided to keep Clive under control!!
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
