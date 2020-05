School Speech Day Zoom style!

Who would ever have thought!

Not so Little D’s school isn’t one for cancelling things - rain, storms, snow.... no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing, so a mere pandemic lockdown wasn’t going to stop them. Everyone recorded their part Headmaster, Chaplin, Head Boy and Girl, even the guest speaker and the Concert Band! Bravo everyone!



Sadly we couldn’t have the big old picnic that usually follows!