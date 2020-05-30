Previous
Jenny Wren by nicolaeastwood
Jenny Wren

is nesting in the eves just above my bathroom window. I was hoping to see the babies fledge, but they are still cheeping in the nest today!

They flit in and out so quickly it's hard to catch them.
30th May 2020

Nicola Eastwood

Nicola Eastwood
