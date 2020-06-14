Previous
Next
Rambling Rose by nicolaeastwood
Photo 995

Rambling Rose

We can’t grow roses unless they climb, because we have deer that visit every now and the and who like to munch the flowers and the shoots.

This rambling rose had climbed up through the hawthorn tree and it’s been stunning this year!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise