from the wall of the office! by nicolaeastwood
from the wall of the office!

Lockdown has given us the chance to do lots of jobs around the office, that we never quite got round to. For our Tin Wedding Anniversary my dearly beloved bought me a WW2 tin helmet.

We've always joked that we need it in the office in financial market meltdown moments, and since we've certain just been though one of those, I thought I'd get a little sign and pop it on the wall!
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Nicola Eastwood

