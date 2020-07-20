from the wall of the office!

Lockdown has given us the chance to do lots of jobs around the office, that we never quite got round to. For our Tin Wedding Anniversary my dearly beloved bought me a WW2 tin helmet.



We've always joked that we need it in the office in financial market meltdown moments, and since we've certain just been though one of those, I thought I'd get a little sign and pop it on the wall!