Previous
Next
office set up by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1031

office set up

This is the visitors chair - although I move the cushion and the foot stall for guests!

I like to move this chair closer to the window and put my feet up when I've got something long winded to read!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise