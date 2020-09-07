Previous
Rhubarb and Custard by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1079

Rhubarb and Custard

These have been blooming for ages (first featured on 28th July!) They were rescued from Mum and Dad's garden when we sold the house. I'm so glad we did!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Nicola Eastwood

