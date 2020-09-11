Previous
For me?! by nicolaeastwood
For me?!

Happy Birthday me - an odd one combining semi-lockdown, Not so Little D away at school, a rather strange concrete slab in the hallway and the roof- tilers turning up to do some long schedules works! Pressies waiting until she’s home tomorrow! x
Our dearest friends took pity and invited us round for dinner - very nice - their adult children came home as we finished eating and we got a bottle of a single malt out and sat chatting well into the early hours. Not ideal with the roof tilers crashing around in the morning tomorrow!!
Nicola Eastwood

