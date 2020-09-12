Previous
Red apples by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1084

Red apples

We have loads this year, and they're juicy and sweet with just that little bit of sharpness

Stewing like mad to freeze them so they are not wasted
12th September 2020

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
298% complete

