Previous
Next
Our pots have arrived by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1086

Our pots have arrived

The pots we made on 22nd August were left to be fired, and posted on to us. She's away at school but back on Saturday and she wants to open them herself. Can't wait to see them!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shepherdman's Wife ace
How exciting. I want to see them too!
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise