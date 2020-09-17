Previous
Ready for the evening session of Day Two by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1089

Ready for the evening session of Day Two

More conference and we were asked to dress up for dinner! Some amazing speakers and inspiration!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
Pat Knowles ace
Is this you Nicola....you look amazing! Great selfie!
October 5th, 2020  
Nicola Eastwood ace
@happypat it is me and it’s probably the first selfie I’ve ever liked!! Thank you!! x
October 5th, 2020  
