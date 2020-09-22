Previous
New wheels! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1094

New wheels!

Love the lights!
My first automatic gearbox as I have arthritis in my foot so the clutch pedal has been painful especially when in slow traffic!
Love it!

Love it all!
22nd September 2020

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
