Me - on the Telly!

Last night got a text from our Cornish farming friends telling me watch Devon and Cornwall. Suddenly there I was - on screen living the dream, pretending to be a farmer and showing my prize flock!

I’ve got the yellow scarf on - our friend’s son is standing on my left but we were beaten by his older brother who is on the far right with a gorgeous prize winning sheep!! This all was filmed in August 2019!