Photo 1185
GCSE result!
Not so Littke took an early English GCSE in November school thought they’d pop them in early just in case cancellations, lockdowns, remote learning and all that!
She got the result today - and we could not have been prouder - beyond our wildest dreams!! Xx
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Nicola Eastwood
@nicolaeastwood
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done & during all this upheaval too....celebration time!
February 14th, 2021
Padlock
Good job her mother didn't sit it for her!! Glad she got a good result.
February 14th, 2021
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@padlock
cheeky..... but yes she keeps telling me she’s got a better result than me!!
February 14th, 2021
