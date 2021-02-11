Previous
GCSE result! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1185

GCSE result!

Not so Littke took an early English GCSE in November school thought they’d pop them in early just in case cancellations, lockdowns, remote learning and all that!

She got the result today - and we could not have been prouder - beyond our wildest dreams!! Xx
Pat Knowles ace
Well done & during all this upheaval too....celebration time!
February 14th, 2021  
Padlock
Good job her mother didn't sit it for her!! Glad she got a good result.
February 14th, 2021  
Nicola Eastwood ace
@padlock cheeky..... but yes she keeps telling me she’s got a better result than me!!
February 14th, 2021  
