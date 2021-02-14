Previous
The annual Valentines Day pic by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1187

The annual Valentines Day pic

I’ve done this ever year on 14th February, with the little Pooh Bear we bought here when she was still in hospital!
I’ve got 17 lovely pictures now!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
Oh my how wonderful. I have to say it would have been better if it had been taken on a Canon!!! Take the hint.
February 14th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely girl Nicola...good to have that yearly update.
February 14th, 2021  
Nicola Eastwood ace
@padlock I will....... x
February 14th, 2021  
