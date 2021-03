International Women's Day

So this is my Granny on strike for equal pay. She's second from the right in the pale hat. She was 15. It's 1913 and following this some of the women were picked by the suffragettes and taken to the Epsom Derby, we know what happened there.



We stand on the shoulders of these women, our world is better, but not yet as it should be. I hope they are proud of us, but there is still work to do.



Happy International Women's Day!