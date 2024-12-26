Previous
How you see me! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1227

How you see me!

Apparently this is a trend on Social Media, and Lottie and I decided to “do” each other….. and this is it seems how Lottie sees me….
The subjects are
Animal, Place, Plant
Character, Season, Hobby
Crystal, Colour, Food
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2024 - I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way. I...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact