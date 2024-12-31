Previous
Off to the Party by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1228

Off to the Party

She was heading out to her first New Year’s Eve party on her own! I was rather glad to be sitting by the fire all night - the weather was a bit wild!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
