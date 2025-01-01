Previous
New Year by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1228

New Year

So wet to start the new year, but managed to just pop out and snap these hellebores just outside the front door.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful & such a welcome sight!
January 2nd, 2025  
