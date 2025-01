20!

There is no longer a teenager in the house!



Our girl was 20 today, we’re all trying to be a bit healthier so she asked for little muffins rather than a huge cake…. We’ve probably eaten more of them that would have have eaten if it was a cake!



In fact we spent the morning picking her best friend up from hospital after knee surgery, so it was a bit of a different birthday, but L wouldn’t have had it any other way. That says a lot about her, she’s one of the kindest people I know, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.