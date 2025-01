How long will it last?!

Have taken the decorations down today and actually put them in the attic…. Usually they sit in the hall or lurk somewhere for a week or two!



Actually it’s quite nice to have the space back but it does look kind of bare.



Just my poinsettia to remind me of cozy Christmas days, but how long will it last? I kept one alive for almost for a whole year once, and even followed the instructions and put a bag over it to try to get the red petals - that’s when I forgot it and it died!