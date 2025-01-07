Previous
Used to be a field! by nicolaeastwood
Used to be a field!

This used to be the field opposite our house, it’s now the spine road of a soulless 312 house new estate. It’s so sad not to see the deer or hear the owls any more, and the only positive I can think of is the new Co-op which is handy!
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

