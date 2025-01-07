Sign up
Photo 1235
Used to be a field!
This used to be the field opposite our house, it’s now the spine road of a soulless 312 house new estate. It’s so sad not to see the deer or hear the owls any more, and the only positive I can think of is the new Co-op which is handy!
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Nicola Eastwood
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
365
iPhone 12 Pro
8th January 2025 8:23am
new
houses
progress?
